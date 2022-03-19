Nanta: Pangkor Island chosen as country’s pioneer in ReDI digitalisation

IPOH (March 19): The implementation of the Retail Sector Digitilisation Initiative Programme (ReDI) in Pangkor Island will help realise efforts to turn the duty-free island into Malaysia’s pioneer ReDI digitalisation island.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the implementation of ReDI, launched today, was important as it drives momentum to the national digitalisation agenda, especially for the retail industry sector.

“As such, I hope this initiative by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, with the cooperation of the Perak government and Manjung local authorities and other parties can be realised,” he said when launching the Perak-level ReDI here today.

Meanwhile, Nanta said ShopeePay has contributed 100 stall umbrellas to petty traders on the island, an initiative for them to expand their businesses.

“Besides that to support the implementation of the Pangkor ReDI programme, the ministry through the Secretariat of Trade Distribution and Services Industry is implementing a cashless incentive programme in Pangkor Island.”

This New Norm Incentive 2022 programme will involve contributions totalling RM10,000, with RM20 given to 500 users to be redeemed using the selected e-wallet applications.

“This contribution is expected to give encouragement to consumers in Pangkor Island to shop using the current technological developments,” he said.

Nanta said that the programme, in the form of ‘supplements and compliments’, is expected to further assist the ministry in boosting the digitalisation programme for traders in Perak.

This would be able to further boost the use of e-wallets, including making an impact directly to consumers and merchants while helping their business in return, he said.

“At the same time, the ministry is also continuing the Covid-19 new norms cultivation campaign for the retail sector located at the Pangkor Island Jetty. Among the steps that will be used in this campaign is the installation of the repeat digital broadcast system.

“This system is one of the strategies to facilitate all parties to receive information quickly and easily. With a programme like this, it will start to give a targeted positive impact, including boosting the economy of traders around Pangkor Island and Perak, which has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. – Bernama