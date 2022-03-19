Realising potential of Dayak women becoming Pemanca, Temenggong

KUCHING (March 19): The potential of having capable Dayak women appointed as Pemanca or Temenggong is there, judging by the high number of them having become community leaders such as ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftain).

In pointing this out, Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) chairperson Dato Alice Jawan Empaling also highlighted the need to develop Dayak women in both the public and private sectors.

In this regard, she requested that the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would give a look into the pool of potential Dayak women leaders from the SIDS as well as those from Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA).

“SIDS has a membership of about 14,000 Dayak women in 28 branches across Sarawak.

“Our pool of potential leaders is huge, and it is augmented by SDGA’s own pool of potential leaders or officers within the public and state civil service.

“Therefore, our Honourable Premier, do consider our Sarakup and SDGA’s pool of potential leaders,” she said in her welcoming speech at the National Conference on Dayak Women 2022 themed ‘Dayak Women Making a Difference’ here yesterday, which was officiated at by Abang Johari.

Alice, who is permanent secretary to the Ministry of Utility and Communications Sarawak, said the projection was in line with the objective of the conference – to encourage active participation by Dayak women from various fields and organisations as a way to gauge their position in social, economic and leadership areas.

“Together, we need to establish better networking to reinforce a commitment to Dayak women’s future development. We need to know our current position and to address any gaps to move forward.

“Our Dayak women should be empowered where they need to be knowledgeable, be active in economic participation, be equipped with leadership qualities, (and also be) empowered to have a voice, confidence and independence.

“We need to be inclusive and also ensure that no one Dayak woman is left behind,” she pointed out.

Alice described the Dayak women’s representation in decision-making of policies as ‘wanting’.

“This means that our voice is weaker or softer in high-level decision-making.

“It is crucial that we continue to take chances and put ourselves forward.

“We need to challenge the stereotypes that women are less capable or less suited to be in leadership roles or professions.

“We should unite and step up to support our fellow Dayak women, encourage one another to take on leadership and decision-making roles. We also need the government, businesses, and society as a whole to create an enabling environment for women to reach to the top,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, Alice expressed thanks to Abang Johari for his presence, which she regarded as ‘a reflection of his great support to women in Sarawak, especially those from the Dayak community’.

“We are confident of you ensuring that we would not be left behind in the development of the human capital in various areas for the state.

“Women are increasingly being recognised as effective and powerful leaders and change-makers around the world.

“Therefore, let us be equipped and be empowered,” she said.

The two-day conference is a collaboration of three parties: the SIDS, the SDGA and the Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM). It is regarded as the first conference to be held for the Dayak Women on the subject of ‘Dayak Women’.

The programme involves some 400 women representing SIDS, SDGA and other Dayak non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the academia, and also the public and private sectors.

It gathers 16 speakers from multi-disciplines, who are out to share with the participants their insight into the recent development of Dayak Women and also to showcase successful Dayak women in various fields of academics, government, and private sectors in order to motivate and inspire others to unleash their own potential.

The papers presented at the conference would cover politics and governance, education and empowerment, women, youth, entrepreneurship, culture, heritage, and digitalisation.

Also present yesterday were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, and Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.