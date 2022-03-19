RMAF holding SAR air training exercise in S’wak from March 21-25

KUCHING (March 19): A multi-agency search and rescue air training exercise will take place over here, Kota Samarahan and Santubong from March 21 to 25, said the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

It said in a statement the Search and Rescue Exercise Air Region 2 2022 (SAREX AR 2 2022) will be conducted by the Air Region Headquarters 2.

RMAF advised the public not to worry and to remain calm over the sight of aircraft from different agencies performing technical flights or maritime assets during the exercise period.

It added the main objective of the training was to strengthen inter-agency coordination while carrying out rescue missions in Air Force 2, as well as to maintain the competency and skills of officers and members involved in any Maritime Search and Rescue Service (Carilamat) missions.

This is the first exercise held involving inter-agency cooperation between RMAF and public agencies in Sarawak.