Sarawak’s Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate up to 60.6 pct

KUCHING (March 19): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients rose slightly to 60.6 per cent yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

This marks the eighth lowest in the country but exceeds the national rate of 59.7 per cent.

Kuala Lumpur registered the highest ICU bed usage for Covid-19 patients at 80.4 per cent and Labuan had the lowest rate at 41.7 per cent.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded 1,316 new infections of which 197 cases involved children aged 11 and below while 47 other cases involved adolescents aged between 12 and 17.

To date, Sarawak’s total number of infections stands at 285,818.

As of yesterday, Sarawak recorded a total of 1,652 Covid-19 fatalities, of which 350 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Sarawak continues to lead in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 67.7 per cent of its children aged five to 11 having received at least the first dose.

This is significantly higher than the national rate of 34.9 per cent.

Other states and territories that also recorded higher vaccination rates than the national rate for the 5-11 age group were Melaka with 46.3 per cent, Penang (44.1 per cent), Klang Valley (42.8 per cent), Johor (41.4 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (38.4 per cent), Labuan (38.2 per cent) and Perak (35.1 per cent).

Sarawak achieved 90.9 per cent vaccination rate for the adolescents 12-17 age group albeit being slightly below the national rate of 91.4 per cent.

The state’s 90.9 per cent vaccination rate for adults is much lower than the national rate of 97.5 per cent.

In terms of total population, Sarawak also recorded lower vaccination rate at 75.8 per cent than the national rate of 79 per cent.

As of yesterday, over 6.06 million vaccine doses were administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, more than 2.38 million were first doses followed by over 2.14 million second doses and more than 1.53 million boosters.

Yesterday alone, a total of 4,739 vaccine doses were given to individuals across the state.

Of the total, 3,089 were first doses followed by 286 second doses and 1,364 boosters.