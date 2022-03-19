Search for Eric Chang enters seventh day

KUCHING (March 19): The search for suspected four-year-old murder victim Eric Chang entered its seventh day today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the search operation will focus on the surrounding area near a local sea produce factory not far from the Muara Tebas Wharf.

The search will also cover the coastline of the area by land of 1 to 1.5 kilometres.

Also taking part in the search operation is Bomba’s K9 detection unit and the police.

Searchers yielded no clues yesterday but a follow-up search was conducted at around 9pm around the swamp near Muara Tebas after hearing reports by locals of a distinctive stench near the area at around 12pm yesterday.

The search in Muara Tebas started on Sunday after his caretaker, who had been arrested earlier, admitted to police that she knew what actually happened to the toddler.

Police then reclassified the case from Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.