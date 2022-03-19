Uggah: PCDS 2030 strategy should be communicated to public

KUCHING (March 19): The Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 should be communicated to the public, especially the Dayak community, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In saying this, he urged the Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair to hold a forum to communicate the strategy.

Uggah added this would ensure the people can grasp the comprehensiveness and inclusivity of the programme introduced by the state government.

“It is a very comprehensive programme (covering) from digital innovation to technology, infrastructure, poverty eradication, looking after the interests of women and reducing the education gap between rural and urban areas. It is very complete and it is for all of us.

“So I hope the research chair can play their part — maybe organise a small forum as a way to inculcate knowledge and technology,” he said at a dinner held in conjunction with the National Conference on Dayak Women at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here Friday night.

Uggah also said it was vital for members of Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) to understand what is being planned for Dayak women under PCDS 2030 by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government and provide feedback on it.

This is to ensure improvements can be made so Sarawak can achieve the goal of becoming a high-income state by 2030, he said.

“I hope you can have a look into our PCDS 2030 on its strengths and weaknesses because the state government are ever-ready to listen (to feedback).

“This is because our ultimate objective is to ensure Sarawakians can progress, our children can secure jobs after school and our country will be developed in tune with other developed countries in terms of technology, income and livelihood,” he said.