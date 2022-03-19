Warisan seeking ‘smart partnership’ for next GE



KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) is open to the possibility of having a ‘smart partnership’ with any political party or coalition in the country.

“We have to open our card because we are aware and know that going solo is not easy. There is a concept of working together similar to Sarawak where they are not affiliated to any party but just working closely with any government of the day at the federal level, we will look into that. We explore all area,” said Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

However, he said that before going into that direction, the party need to be strengthened especially in all state and parliament seats won by Warisan.

“We have several ADUNs (assemblymen) and eight MPs in Sabah. That means we strengthen that first. There is no point we cooperate with any party, movement or coalition if such partnership would only weaken or even kill the party,” he said at a press conference after chairing a meeting with the party’s committee members on Saturday.

When asked whether Warisan is willing to work with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as Umno is not officially in the coalition, Shafie said: “We are open. We will look into this carefully and is not necessarily GRS or Umno.”

Following the involvement of Warisan in the recent Johor state election, Shafie said the low voter turnout is worrying and 52 per cent of voters is not encouraging.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of people going to vote if it is in the federal level because only federal level can make the change in many areas that are concerning the people such as price of goods, fuel, etc.

“However, this is worrying especially the young voters. That is why in this meeting we had a detailed discussion on how to encourage young people to vote.

“So, we decided to strengthen our party in the state level and there must be a smart partnership so that it can be realised,” he added.

Shafie also said several party leaders wanted to see him after the Johor state election.