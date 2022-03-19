Yii: Clarify expiry date extension for Covid-19 vaccines to allay concerns

KUCHING (March 19): The government needs to clarify the decision by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) and Drug Control Authority (DCA) to extend the expiry date for the stocks of Sinovac and CanSino vaccine currently being used by an additional six months after their initial expiry date, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP in a statement yesterday said he had brought up the matter in the Dewan Rakyat as the extension of expiry date has raised certain concerns on the public taking what can be perceived as expired vaccines.

“This of course has caused hesitancy as the reason (for the extension) was not properly explained. That is why I raised this matter, not to increase hesitancy but in order to allay concerns.

“I believe a clearer and more comprehensive explanation must be given to the public, including to parents and children who are receiving these batches of vaccines,” he said.

Yii said the government must also explain whether the extension will have any effects on the potency and effectiveness of the two vaccines, their safety as well as duration of coverage.

In yesterday’s sitting, the MP said he had also asked for the statistics of possible deaths directly linked to the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) of Covid-19 vaccines in Malaysia.

“I am all for vaccination and believe in the data and science behind it. However, if we do not manage the perception and even counter the amount of fake news out there, the hesitancy will continue to be high,” he said.

According to him, the current rate of Covid-19 vaccination for children in Malaysia is still at a relatively low 34 per cent.

“We have seen an increase in the number of young Covid-19 patients in categories 3 to 5 from March 1 nationwide including here in Sarawak.

“These are hugely due to those unvaccinated and yet to be vaccinated. Child admission to the Paediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU) ward due to Covid-19 infection increased by 94 per cent for categories 3 to 5, with a significant increase for category 4 by 200 per cent and category 5 by 125 per cent.”

Yii said children are now at greater risk of getting Covid-19 infection as those aged 11 and under have not received proper protection compared to the higher age group who have been vaccinated.

“That is why many of the concerns have to be properly addressed including allowing an independent panel of experts to review the autopsy report of 13-year-old student Revnesh Kuma who passed away three weeks after the vaccine.

“This will promote transparency and accountability as well and boost public confidence in the vaccine in hope it will improve the uptake, especially among children,” he said.