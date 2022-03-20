11 people escape unhurt in five-vehicle pileup in Sarikei

SARIKEI (March 20): Eleven people had a lucky escape with only minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles at Jalan Sarikei-Sungai Pasi-Bintangor here around 7.30am yesterday.

Sarikei District deputy police chief, DSP Benedict Faris said the driver of the four-wheel-drive allegedly attempted to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid a car which was parked on the road side.

“A van which came from behind knocked the four-wheel-drive. The impact of the collision caused the four-wheel-drive to jerk forward and hit the stationary car.

“The van went out of control and rammed into two other vehicles from the opposite lane,” Benedict said, adding that all five vehicles involved in the collision were badly damaged.