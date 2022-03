SHAH ALAM (March 20): Anthony Loke Siew Fook has been announced as DAP’s new secretary-general.

He will replace Bagan MP and three-term predecessor Lim Guan Eng.

“I want to thank Lim, who has brought the party to a height of success not only at state elections but also our victory over Putrajaya,” he told reporters after the announcement of the party’s new leadership line-up today at its 17th Annual Congress here.

