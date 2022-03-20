Awg Tengah, wife visit family of three boys who perished in fire

LAWAS (March 20): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is Bukit Sari assemblyman, visited a family who lost three young boys to a fire that struck Kampung Seberang Kedai here last month.

He was accompanied by his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, and the couple expressed their condolences and sympathy to the family over the loss of their children.

“I apologise for not being able to come here earlier. I was under quarantine, and then I had to go to Jakarta for work and had only returned to Kuching three days ago.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragedy,” said the deputy premier, adding that he would try to get more assistance for the family, so as to enable them to build a new house either at the present site or somewhere else.

“If you want to build the house in other areas, such as in Banting, please tell me. We will help to find a suitable lot.”

Awang Tengah also handed over a letter of approval for fire assistance from Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to the family.

The three brothers who perished in the fire on Feb 26 were Mohd Hesdi Huzaidi Azrie, Mohd Hezmi Huzaili Azrie and Mohd Hezry Huzaimi Azrie – aged four, seven and eight, respectively.