Covid-19: Sarawak sees slight increase in ICU bed utilisation rate to 62 pct

KUCHING (March 20): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients saw a slight increase to 62 per cent yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

The state’s ICU bed usage rate stood at 60.6 per cent on Friday.

Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients yesterday was the eighth highest in the country, and exceeded the national rate of 60.7 per cent.

Perlis topped the ICU bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients table with 78.9 per cent while staying at the bottom was Labuan with 33.3 per cent.

Sarawak registered 1,177 new infections yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 286,995.

As of yesterday, the state’s fatalities from Covid-19 stood at 1,654, of which, 350 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

One week ago, 50 per cent of Sarawak’s deaths from Covid-19 involved individuals under the 70-79 age group, followed by 28.6 per cent under the 80-above age group, and 21.4 per cent – 60-69 age group.

Two weeks ago, 40 per cent of the state’s Covid-19 fatalities involved individuals under the 60-69 age group followed by 20 per cent each under the 30-39 age group, 70-79 age group and 80-above age group.