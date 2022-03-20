Covid-19: Sarawak’s daily infections drop below 1,000-mark with 852 cases

KUCHING (March 20): Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 infections dipped below the 1,000 mark on Sunday, with 852 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee added there were four Covid-19 fatalities in the state, including one brought-in-dead (BID) case.

SDMC said the BID case involved a 74-year-old man from Mukah whose body was brought to Mukah Hospital on March 17. He had a history of hypertension, dyslipidaemia and cancer.

Another death was recorded on March 17, involving a man aged 82 from Sibu who passed away at Sibu Hospital. He had a history of heart disease, kidney disease and chronic lung disease.

One death was recorded on March 16 at Bintulu Hospital involving a 76-year-old man who had a history of hypertension, heart disease and kidney disease.

The fourth death was recorded on March 18 involving a woman aged 60, with a history of hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease, who passed away at Serian Hospital.

With the new Covid-19 cases, the cumulative tally of cases now stands at 287,847.

Of the new cases, 312 cases were asymptomatic while 532 others displayed mild symptoms.

“There were two cases involving patients with lung infection, three cases involving patients with lung infection and requiring oxygen support and three cases involving patients with lung infection and requiring ventilator support.”

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching remained on top of the list with 305 new cases followed by Miri (147), Sibu (86), Bintulu (82), Serian (43), Samarahan (42), Sarikei (20), Sri Aman (19), Bau (10), Saratok (9), Dalat (7), Tebedu (7), Betong (7), Limbang (6), Simunjan (6), Kanowit (5), Meradong (5) and Subis (5).

Mukah, Pusa, Lawas, Lubok Antu Pakan and Asajaya recorded four cases each, while Daro, Kapit, Marudi and Matu recorded three cases each; while Julau, Telang Usan, Lundu, Sebauh and Beluru recorded one case each.

Meanwhile, the DTI Semuja 3 Cluster in Serian recorded two new cases today, while the other five active clusters in the state did not register any new case.