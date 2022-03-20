CovidNow: Sarawak’s positivity rate for Covid-19 stands at 15.9 pct

KUCHING (March 20): Sarawak’s positivity rate for Covid-19 stood at 15.9 per cent yesterday, which was the seventh highest in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the state’s positivity rate exceeded the national rate of 13.5 per cent.

Kelantan registered the highest positivity rate at 24.9 per cent and Melaka had the lowest at 9.4 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded higher Covid-19 positivity rates than the national rate were Negeri Sembilan with 19.8 per cent, Kedah (19.3 per cent), Penang (17.2 per cent), Pahang (16.6 per cent), Perlis (16.1 per cent), Labuan (16.1 per cent), Sabah (15.6 per cent), Terengganu (14.6 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (14.4 per cent) and Putrajaya (13.8 per cent).

As of yesterday, Sarawak had 15,763 active Covid-19 cases.

Of these, 15,008 cases or 95.2 per cent of the infected individuals are under home quarantine while 509 other cases or 3.2 per cent of Covid-19 patients were hospitalised and 206 other cases or 1.3 per cent of Covid-19 patients were with the various Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRCs).

Sarawak had a total of 269,578 recovered cases as of yesterday.

To date, the state’s total Covid-19 infections were 286,995.