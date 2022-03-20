Fatimah: Talent identification key to develop OKU kids’ abilities

KUCHING (March 20): Talent identification involving children with special needs is vital in developing their abilities further.

In stating this, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah described it as ‘the way to develop and empower the children’ so that they could build a better life for themselves in the future.

“I believe this is the way – we should explore, develop and empower our children further.

“However, there are areas that we still need to improve on, such as job opportunities. Although we have the policy on one-per-cent job opportunities for the individuals with special needs (OKUs), I think our ministry has fulfilled more than one per cent.

“As such, we would like to see other ministries, departments, agencies and even corporate bodies to also hire at least one OKU, to meet this policy,” she said in her speech for the opening ceremony of the two-day ‘I Got Talent’ event at SMK Chung Hua No 3 here yesterday.

Stressing further, Fatimah highlighted the importance of providing the OKUs with job opportunities as this could help build up their sense of self-worth and also their self-esteem, ‘that they could live their lives with dignity’.

On the acceptance of children with special needs by the community, the minister noted that there was more awareness and empathy than ever before, including acceptance and understanding for the parents and caretakers of these children.

However, she also acknowledged that the stigma and denial against these children still existed, especially among the rural communities.

“We still need to work hard in helping the parents and building up awareness of children with special needs in the community,” she added.

The ‘I Got Talent’ is organised and run by the Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN), in collaboration with Chung Hua Middle School No 1 Alumni Association (Women’s Section) and Chung Hua Middle School No 3 Alumni Association (Women’s Section).