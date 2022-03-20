Fire destroys two terraced houses, damages another in Petrajaya

KUCHING (March 20): Two terraced houses were completely destroyed, while another was damaged in a fire at Taman Suria Jaya in Petra Jaya at around 5am today.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman, the fire also destroyed a vehicle which was parked outside one of the houses.

The Bomba spokesman said they received a call on the fire at 5.06am.

“A total of 14 firefighters as well as two fire engines from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations were rushed to the scene,” it said in a statement today.

He said the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 5.20am and the whole operation ended at 7.05am.