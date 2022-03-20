FMM wants Putrajaya to reconsider decision to immediately hike minimum wage to RM1,500 on May 1

KUCHING (March 20): The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has appealed to the government to reconsider the decision to immediately hike the minimum wage to RM1,500 on May 1.

FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said the government should instead take on the progressive increment approach as they have suggested.

“We strongly feel that a more gradual increase in the wage rate would still be able to address the increase in the cost of living which is a result of the pandemic and the supply disruptions that have ensued.

“FMM is deeply disappointed that our call for a progressive adjustment to the minimum wage under the current business conditions have not been considered,” he said in a statement today.

Soh said the increase from the current minimum wage of RM1,200 to RM1,500 represents an immediate increase of 25 per cent on the basic salary.

He pointed out that this will have a knock-on effect to the overall payroll cost and have a spiralling impact on business cost and could potentially derail business and economic recovery.

“Based on the findings of the recent FMM-MIER Business Conditions Survey 2H2021 which was conducted from Jan 5 to Feb 10 this year, majority of the survey respondents opined that RM100 increase in the minimum wage is an acceptable rate in this current review given the current economic conditions.”

Given this, he said FMM had proposed to the government for the minimum wage adjustment to be implemented gradually with a RM100 increase in the third quarter of this year and a subsequent adjustment in next year and 2024 to reach RM1,500.

According to him, the survey also notes the escalating cost of doing business which stems from multiple cost factors which would have a profound impact on business recovery and sustainability.

He said businesses will face continued risks posed by the pandemic and the current Omicron variant that continue to impact global supply chains and logistic connectivity.

He cautioned that rise in raw material prices including impact of higher sea freight charges which has impacted the industry since July last year will continue to rise due to the global shortages in containers.

“There are also cost pressures due to rising commodity prices, energy prices and labour supply shortages.

“While we note that the micro enterprises that make up 78.6 per cent of the 97.4 per cent of the micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) establishments in the country would be exempted from this new minimum wage, the small and medium enterprises with employees up to 200 are not spared and such a steep increase would have an undesirable impact on their business recovery,” he said.

Soh said only less than two per cent of FMM’s membership would be exempted, thus impacting the majority of the federation’s members.

Given that foreign workers would also enjoy the increase in the minimum wage, he said this would lead to an additional outflow of close to RM2 billion annually, based on 1.6 million legal foreign workers.

“In addition, employers continue to plan for salary increments this year and this would further address the cost of living pressures.

“FMM strongly believes that with the necessary controls on cost increases in place by the government as well as concerted efforts by the industry to defray cost increases internally, employers can continue to maintain employment and wage adjustments,” he added.