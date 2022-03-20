From helping grandmas to claiming Michelin recognition

Kuching-born Chef Goh attributes achievement to passion, hard work and willingness to make sacrifices

NOT many chefs can claim a Michelin recognition and put Sarawak on the world map for high-class dining like what Kuching-born Michelle Goh has accomplished.

Still, such achievement appears to be a natural fit for the 28-year-old – even her name sounds similar to the rating system that was established in France back in 1900.

Initially, though, the Michelin system had nothing to do with cuisines.

The first Michelin Guide was compiled in 1900 by the Michelin Tire founders, French industrialist Andre Michelin and his brother, Edouard. They set out to create a demand for automobiles and therefore, the tires that they manufactured.

The first print of the guide came out with 35,000 copies that included maps, along with instructions on how to repair and change tires. However, each copy also included a list of restaurants, hotels, mechanics and gas stations available along the popular routes across France.

The first Michelin star ratings were given in 1926. The listed restaurants, all in France, were each awarded a single star if they were classified as ‘fine dining establishments’.

This system expanded further in 1931 to become the now-coveted Michelin three-star rating.

Unlike most star-rating systems, getting ‘One Michelin Star’ is not a bad thing – any amount of Michelin stars being granted to any restaurant would translate into a huge honour and a rare accomplishment for that establishment.

In the beginning, and familial ties

For Chef Goh, her love of cooking started at a tender age of nine, when she watched Jamie Oliver make fish and chips on television.

Moreover, both her grandmothers cooked a lot at home and growing up, she had always helped them in the kitchen.

Her father is a businessman, while her mother used to be in accounting. Chef Goh is the eldest of four sisters – Sister No 2 is currently working in Singapore as a veterinary nurse, while the younger two are still secondary school.

According to her, making food is not just about getting sustenance and energy to do things, but it can also bring joy and happiness.

“We all love to eat, but it is mostly me who cooks. My third sister is now showing interest in cooking – who knows what she will do in the future,” she told thesundaypost in Kuching recently.

Her parents had always supported her fully in her ambition, never pressuring her to do what they wanted.

“I will forever be thankful for that.

“I am a firm believer in supporting your children in their own goals and dreams, for who else is going to support them if not the people who brought them into this world?

“Back in secondary school, I used to take baking and cake-decorating classes during the weekends and after school. I entered a few competitions, but it was mostly for fun.

“I used to bake a lot and give baked treats to friends.”

The classes really paid off as she became so good at baking that she could make cupcakes for sale at school.

The proceeds from the sale went into funds for class projects and school outings.

“After that, I pretty much knew right away that I wanted to have a career as a chef, so upon turning 18, I moved to Sydney to attend Le Cordon Bleu after completing secondary school,” she said.

Journey to ‘chefdom’

While studying, Chef Goh also worked part-time. However, it was very hard to find any because she had no experience; thus, she volunteered to work for free at The Westin Hotel just to gain some skills.

Shortly after that, she moved to Melbourne because of a job offer at The Intercontinental Hotel. She moved back to Sydney the following year to continue studying.

After graduation, she landed a position at one of the best restaurants in the city at the time, Rockpool. Established in 1989, her workplace was a ‘3 Hatted’ (the Australian rating equivalent to three Michelin Stars) restaurant at the time, and the owner was Chef Neil Perry, one of the best in Australia.

“During my time there, I also volunteered to work for free on my days off at the Shangri-La Hotel. Chef Anna Polyviou was the pastry chef at the time and she was one of the best, so I really wanted to work with her.”

Chef Goh then moved to Singapore, at age 23, after her visa had run out.

She then worked at Pollen (by Jason Atherton at the time), starting off as a demi-chef (an assistant chef working mostly in food preparation, and at times, would also assist in food presentation and cooking), but was soon offered the position of a pastry sous chef (next in command after the head chef).

It was there where she met her partner, Pongcharn ‘Top’ Russell.

“Him being Thai, he wanted to move to Bangkok, so we decided to go together,” she recalled.

The couple just celebrated their sixth anniversary on Feb 7.

“I started working at Suhring Restaurant there (Bangkok), a modern German fine-dining establishment. It was pretty surreal as I was there when they received not only their first star, but also their second.

“After leaving Suhring, both my partner and I were offered the opportunity to run Mia Restaurant (a modern European fine-dining establishment) as co-head chefs,” said Chef Goh, who is still at Mia with Top.

The competitive duo balances each other out – she keeps him grounded, while his light-heartedness cheers her up whenever she is down.

Top is the creative drive, while Chef Goh keeps up with the consistency and handles the paperwork.

Nevertheless, both keep working hard in upholding the high standard that they have set for Mia Restaurant, which won the ‘Michelin Plate Award’ for the first time, as published on the 2021 edition of ‘Michelin Guide Thailand’.

Inspired by childhood sweet treat

Chef Goh made her mark with her signature dessert named ‘Cereal Bowl’, which was inspired by her sister’s favourite local sweet treat – a serving of shaved ice topped with Milo, condensed milk and corn kernels.

She reconstructed it by using a cereal mix consisting of caramelised popcorn, chocolate crumble, dehydrated milk and ‘feuilletine’ flakes. This concoction would then be topped with a scoop of corn ice-cream and accompanied with cornflakes-infused milk on the side.

“The idea was a bowl of cereal filled with very nostalgic flavours of childhood favourites.

“I wanted to present something delicious and simple, and create flavours that everyone would be familiar with, but in a new and exciting way.”

Chef Goh was among the 17 featured by Michelin Guide to celebrate Asia’s top female pastry chefs in connection with International Women’s Day celebration on March 8.

With this group of outstanding chefs leading the way for the next generation, more aspiring girls would have the confidence to enter the professional kitchen, a domain previously dominated by the menfolk.

Future plans

Asked if she had any plans to return home and set up a restaurant in Kuching, she said ‘no’.

“I believe Malaysia has some of the world’s best cuisines, but I’m not sure that people are ready to pay top dollar for food back home.”

Coming from a small town, she understood how difficult it had been and how precious it was to be given the opportunity to gain experience internationally.

“My partner and I have both been so lucky and we want to give back to the people who share our passion for food, but do not necessarily have the opportunity to gain international experience.

“At Mia right now, we really pride ourselves for being a teaching restaurant.

“Most, if not all, of the staff whom we hire have little to no experience, and we choose to train them ourselves. We want to be able to give them the tools necessary to succeed and apply these skills wherever they choose to go next.

“My hope for the future is that anyone who comes through our doors would become game-changers in the industry somewhere further in the future,” she pointed out.

‘Success: Never an easy road to take’

For Chef Goh, chasing her dreams and achieving success had not been easy as she had to sacrifice a lot, including time with her family and friends, her physical and mental health and also, she had lived many years where her life revolved solely around work.

“I’m going to be honest – it hasn’t been easy. I’ve had to make many sacrifices in order to be where I am today. This was a choice that I decided to make because I was extremely passionate about my hobby and wanted to turn it into a career.

“If you’re looking to turn your passion or hobby into a career, it’s not going to be easy and it would take a lot of hard work and perseverance.

“The rewards, however, are unparalleled. This type of journey is not for everyone, but there is really no wrong path to take. Just do what you love and the rest will come.”