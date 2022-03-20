Gobind, Chow Kon Yeow and Anthony Loke lead top spots in DAP’s new CEC line-up as Tony Pua, Kian Ming miss the cut

SHAH ALAM (March 20): Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Seremban MP Anthony Loke Siew Fook have secured the top three highest votes in DAP central executive committee (CEC) election today.

Well-known names who did not make the cut included Damansara MP Tony Pua and Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, while nine women including the sole Malay candidate Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman joined the line-up under the female quota.

In an announcement made by returning officer John Lau Tiang Hua, the election saw Gobind scoring 1,782 votes, Chow 1,641 and Loke 1,625.

This was followed by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok (1,373 votes), Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh (1,346), Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun (1,341), Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim (1,340) and Bagan MP who is also the party’s outgoing secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (1,311).

Others who also scored fairly high votes include Selangor’s Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development exco Ng Sze Han (1,282), Selangor Legislative Assembly Speaker Ng Sue Lim (1,279), Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai (1,263), former deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Nga Kor Ming (1,262) and former human resources minister M Kulasegaran 1,226.

Other familiar names include Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng (1,156), Sarawak state chairman Chong Chieng Jien (1,154), newly elected Perling state assemblyman Liew Chin Tong (1,008), Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching (1,071) and Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi (939).

At its last national congress, the party’s constitution was amended to set aside a 30 per cent quota for women in the CEC, which means there will be at least nine women in the new committee.

The nine women candidates who made it to the list are Kok, Yeoh, Teo, Wong, Young Syefura, Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang (877), Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto (978), Penang State DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying (1,155), Lanang MP Alice Lau (1,119).

Among the Malay candidates who contested in the party polls, only Young Syefura made it into the CEC new line-up with 991 votes.

The remaining Malay candidates who contested—assistant national publicity secretary cum Penang state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari (662), vice-chairman Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (642), Johor DAP vice-chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (291) and Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari (648) — did not garner more than 800 votes to make it into the list. — Malay Mail