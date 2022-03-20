Man nabbed after being found inside premises allegedly stealing electricity for crypto mining in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (March 20): A male suspect in his 20’s was arrested by the police after he was found inside a premises that was allegedly stealing electricity for cryptocurrency mining in Kota Samarahan around 1.40pm yesterday (March 19).

Kota Samarahan district chief DSP Sudirman Kram in a statement today said the seized were 131 mining machines, six internet routers and one desktop computer unit.

“The raid was conducted by the district’s Criminal Investigation Department together with Sarawak Energy Berhad based on the information that we have received,” said Sudirman.

He added that police have to forced their entry into the premises located at the Kuching Outer Ring Road by cutting open a padlock at the main entrance.

Checks inside the premises revealed that the electricity supply to the entire premises was illegally connected to the main electricity meter.

All the seized items were then brought to the Kota Samarahan police district headquarters for further action.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft or Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.