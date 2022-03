MetMalaysia warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds in several areas in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 20): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several areas across Sarawak until 6pm today, said the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement issued at 2.45pm, MetMalaysia said the areas involved are Kuching, Sri Aman, Sarikei (Pakan and Julau), Sibu and Kapit.

The same warning was also issued for Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Sabah.

MetMalaysia stated the areas involved in Kedah are Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik and Baling; in Perak (Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Kampar); and Kelantan (Machang and Pasir Puteh).

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang); Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin); and Johor (Mersing).

The department said areas involved in Sabah are West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), Tawau (Semporna and Lahad Datu), Sandakan and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Pitas).