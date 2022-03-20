Missing elderly woman found safe in Tambunan

KOTA KINABALU (March 20): An elderly woman who went missing while out looking for wild vegetables in Tambunan three days ago has been found alive and safe.

Bibia Angkangon, 63, was found by a search and rescue team in an oil palm plantation about 2.20pm on Sunday.

According to the state Fire and Rescue Department’s spokesperson, Bibia was reported missing on March 17 at about 11am.

Following the missing person’s report, the Fire and Rescue Service Department organised a search party which comprised its personnel, the police, RELA and villagers.

Bibia was found in the plantation located about 1.5km from her house and she was later taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.