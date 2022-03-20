New Covid-19 cases in Sabah drop to 339

KOTA KINABALU (March 20): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah dipped below 400 at 339 on Sunday, which was a decrease of 82 cases compared to the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said no district reported three-figure cases for the first time since February 4 this year.

Overall, he said the daily cases was showing a stabilizing trend with a few districts recording positive decrease in infections.

These include Kota Kinabalu with only 65 cases (-39), Putatan eight cases (-19), Tuaran 37 cases (-18) and Penampang 20 cases (-15), he said.

“Among the districts that registered higher number of cases are Lahad Datu 12 (+12) and Ranau 16 (+11),” he said, adding that sporadic infections have shrunk slightly but remained high at 59.88 per cent.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 15 districts recorded two-digit cases, nine with single-digit infections, while Semporna, Kunak and Nabawan registered zero new case.

He also said that four clusters ended on Sunday, namely Jalan Pintas Sembulan Cluster and Sutera 2 Cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Giram Cluster in Kunak and Kemburongoh 2 Cluster in Ranau.

To date, there are 14 remaining active clusters in Sabah.

Of the 339 cases, 326 or 96.16 per cent were in Category 1 and 2, two in Category 3, seven in Category 4 and four in Category 5.