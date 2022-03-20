New DAPSY chief Dr Kelvin Yii vows to work with his team to unite, strengthen movement nationwide

KUCHING (March 20): Newly-elected DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Dr Kelvin Yii has vowed to work together with his team, especially in uniting and strengthening DAPSY across the country.

Besides thanking his peers and supporters for entrusting him with the post, he expressed his gratitude to the other contenders for the top post, Jamaliah Jamaluddin and Teh Hoong Keat for taking part in the race.

He said that all three of them share the same idealism in wanting to strengthen DAPSY and for the youth voices to be heard.

“I am confident in the potential and capability of the young people to chart a brighter future and I believe DAPSY will continue to be the driver in bringing forward creative and innovative solutions to the issues faced by the youth,” he added.

Dr Yii won the post after securing 232 votes, beating Teh (158 votes) and Jamaliah (55) to lead the movement during DAPSY national congress yesterday.

He replaces Howard Lee who is now running for a place in the central executive committee during the main party congress meeting today.

Meanwhile, DAPSY deputy chief post went to Ketari assemblyperson Young Syefura Othman who secured the seat after gaining 212 votes and defeating Abdul Aziz Isa and Alice Lan Suet Ling.

The elected DAPSY leaders will be holding their posts until the end of term in 2024.