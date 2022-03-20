PBS ready to take on Tuaran for GRS

TAMPARULI (March 20): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is ready take on the Tuaran parliamentary seat for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the coming general election.

Its President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili disclosed this when launching the PBS N14 Tamparuli 36th and 37th Annual General Meeting here on Sunday.

Stressing that Tamparuli and its neighbouring Kiulu have been PBS’ stronghold, he is confident that they would be able to capture Tuaran from United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), especially with the support from the Sulaman and Pantai Dalit state seats’ supporters.

“We expect the general election will be held, latest by next year, and Tuaran is among the constituencies that we have a thirst for.

“The PBS machinery is ready and further strengthened with the increased membership and branches.

“Our party will grow further, and our two assemblymen in Kiulu and Tamparuli are serving the grassroots well. The grassroots are clear of the party’s struggle, hence their continuous support to PBS,” said Ongkili, who is also the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) stressed that GRS, which was officially registered on March 18, will also continue to fight for the rights and demands of Sabah and its people.