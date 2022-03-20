PM arrives in Vietnam for two-day official visit

HANOI (March 20): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived here today for a two-day official visit to Vietnam.

The Prime Minister’s maiden official visit to Vietnam was at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh.

Ismail Sabri flew in from Kuala Lumpur and arrived at the Hanoi International Airport at 1.45 pm (local time). He was greeted upon arrival by Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son and government officials.

The Prime Minister was also received by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, and senior government officials.

Ismail Sabri was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the international airport.

Ismail Sabri is scheduled to hold engagement sessions with several Vietnamese companies that have interests and intend to expand their businesses in Malaysia.

After that, he is scheduled to meet members of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) in Hanoi.

On the second day, Ismail Sabri will be accorded an official welcome at the Presidential Palace.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as witness the exchange of documents. including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on legal cooperation activities as well as the recruitment, employment, and repatriation of workers.

The Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations of Malaysia and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam will also exchange a Letter of Intent (LOI) while the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Vietnam News Agency would exchange documents.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

Ismail Sabri will leave for Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning after holding a press conference with the Malaysian media. – Bernama