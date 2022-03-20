PropertyGuru makes debut on NYSE

KUALA LUMPUR: Southeast Asia’s property technology PropertyGuru Group Ltd has commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ‘PGRU’ on Friday last week.

Chief executive officer and managing director Hari V Krishnan said the successful listing on the NYSE would allow them to open more doors for the millions of residents across Southeast Asia looking for that perfect home or property investment.

“We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us as more affluent and digitally-enabled populations enter the real estate market.

“As a public company, we will also enable global investors to access this high-growth market,” he said in a statement.

PropertyGuru received US$254 million in gross proceeds raised in public listing via completion of a business combination with Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd with greater access to global financial markets to help support continued growth. — Bernama