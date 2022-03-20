Resettle fire victims at permanent site – Shafie

TAWAU (March 20): The state government has been urged to take more proactive measures to resettle the fire victims in Kampung Kurnia Jaya, Batu 4 Jalan Apas, here where about 500 wooden houses were destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government should have a plan to help all the victims to get a permanent settlement site.

He said when Warisan was governing the state, the welfare of fire victims was paramount so that they could build better homes.

“When the fire that broke out in Tanjung Batu Otentik (in 2019), I brought the Yang Dipertuan Agong to visit the area and planned to distribute the land so that they could rebuild the house.

“We have been negotiating with landowners in the area and managed to overcome the problem of resettlement of fire victims at that time,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said this when visiting and delivering donations to the fire victims at the temporary settlement centre here on Sunday.

According to him, the government should not allow the people to continue living in the slums for decades.

“It’s time not to have squatter settlements in the country and make sure they (squatters) can reside in a permanent and comfortable home.

“Therefore, the government and local authorities need to study if Kampung Kurnia Jaya can be used as a structured village area,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said he would bring the matter up to attention of the state government during the State Legislative Assembly sitting this week.

“The issue should not be politicized and I don’t want to claim that Warisan is defending the illegal immigrants when the matter is raised.

“I hope that all parties need to think about the problems of the people and help ease their burden, especially the victims of the fire,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie presented cash assistance and food baskets to all the heads of households of fire victims in Kampung Kurnia Jaya.