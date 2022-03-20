YES programme leads, guides youths into entrepreneurship

MIRI (March 20): The state government has endorsed the Youth Entrepreneur Setup (YES) programme as its platform to guide and inspire young talents to venture into entrepreneurship, said Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Speaking at the YES event organised by MYSED here yesterday, Abdul Karim said the youth-oriented programme was mooted by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who had talked on how to aspire and inspire youths.

“Thus, the portfolio of entrepreneur development was included in MYSED to spearhead the initiative; which resulted in the formation of YES to bring young and aspiring entrepreneurs together, to enable them to give ideas as well as share experience and expertise,” said Karim.

MYSED’s role, he further reiterated, is not about giving out grants, as he believed was not the right way to help and guide the young ones.

“We have to provide the youths a platform, train them till they have reached or done their best at certain levels, and only then incentives should be given as their rewards.

“That is the kind of outlook we want because we believe that merely giving out money will not help the youths much in the long run.

“Mindset must change, take up the challenge and be equipped with mental strength, creativity, determination to work hard and to commit to responsibilities in order to become a successful entrepreneur,” Karim told the participants of the YES programmes.

Entrepreneurs, he explained, can be from various sectors namely agriculture, services, food and beverages, among others but all require the same elements to succeed.

Looking at the huge turnout at the event, Karim was confident that the programme could be carried out in other districts, to reach its objectives.

Also present at the event were deputy minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat; Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus; Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Strategic Planning (MYSED) acting permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi.