1,546 false reports on missing identity cards from 2019-2021

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): A total of 1,546 false reports on loss of identity cards were recorded throughout the country for the period from 2019 to 2021, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

He said from the total, 806 such reports were made last year while 368 reports were in 2020 and the remaining cases in 2019.

“We impose a fine for the loss of identity card as stipulated under the National Registration Regulations 1990 …which is aimed to educating the people on the importance of keeping the identity card safe.

“This is to control the abuse of reducing fee for lost identity card, to curb such losses and ensure the implementation of replacement for lost card more effectively, ” he said during a question and answer session at Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to question by Senator Datuk T. Mohan who sought clarifications on the actual data of individuals who lost their MyKad and lodged false reports to avoid high penalties.

Ismail said the ministry took a serious view on the actions of some individuals who made false police reports to get exemption for the loss due to their own negligence.

“Such actions of individuals is an offence under Section 182 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, the individual could face six months jail or fine up to RM2,000 or both,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohan also wanted know whether the ministry is planning to reduce the fine to a nominal rate to facilitate applicants and to avoid false reports.

Ismail said the ministry has no plans to reduce the fine for replacement of missing identity card.

“As stipulated under Sub -Regulation 19 (2) of the National Registration 1990, the director-general of National Registration may determine in detail the rate of exemption and reduction of fees for applications for replacement of lost identity cards, for only criminal and disaster categories.

“The fine for negligence is categorised into three, namely for the first negligence the charge is RM100, the second RM300 and the third RM1,000.

“However, the government is very concerned about the Disabled (OKU) … the government gives them the privilege for a reduction of fines,” he said. – Bernama

