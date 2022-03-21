260 expected at inaugural Sarawak Utility, Telecommunication Conference 2022

KUCHING (March 21): About 260 delegates are expected at the inaugural Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Conference 2022 to be held here from this March 31 to April 1.

Minister for Utilities and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the conference, themed ‘Challenges and The Way Forward in Providing Utilities and Telecommunication in Sarawak by Year 2030’ would take place at UCSI Hotel here.

“We will engage all relevant agencies, be they from the state or federal side, in the forthcoming conference to address various challenges and issues to ensure that we can achieve full coverage of utility and telecommunication supply by 2030, be it urban or rural areas,” he told a media conference at a hotel here today.

Julaihi disclosed that 13 technical papers would be presented during the two-day conference.

According to him, almost all the papers are expected to identify challenges and issues as well as to come up with solutions.

Among the papers up for presentation would be ‘Requirement Analysis and Design on Smart Metering System for Rural Areas’ and ‘Strategy and Challenges to Achieve Full Electrification for Sarawak by 2025’, he said.

Julaihi said the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) should table a paper on ‘Connecting Sarawak: Issues and Challenges’.

He added that Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) would be expected to present a paper on ‘Expansion of Gas Utilisation in Sarawak and Understanding Key Challenges’.

“Consultant is to present a paper on ‘Implementation of Sarawak Water Grid Project’ while the Sarawak Digital Economic Corporation (SDEC) will represent all service providers such as Celcom, Maxis, Digi and U Mobile in presenting a paper.”

He said a workshop and forum would also be held in connection with the conference.

“Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to officiate at the event on March 31, at 10am. As we are still under the Covid-19 pandemic, we will comply with the SOPs (standard operating procedures),” added Julaihi.

To a question, the minister said Sarawak’s overall coverage for electricity supply had reached 98.6 per cent, and 96.5 per cent for the rural areas.

He admitted that the remaining few per cent would be challenging given the geographical conditions such as terrains across Sarawak.

“For water supply, we have achieved an overall coverage of 83.4 per cent, and 66.9 per cent for rural areas. Our target is 100 per cent by 2030,” he said.

Julaihi added that his ministry would also work on enhancing Internet coverage across Sarawak.

Among those present were his deputy ministers Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.