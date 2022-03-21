Civil servant slapped with 25 corruption charges

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): A civil servant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Monday to 25 charges of using his position to get bribes by allegedly getting educational supplies from his relatives’ companies.

Hussin Amid, 53, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up 20 years and a fine of five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The charges stated that Hussin as a headmaster of a primary school here was accused of misusing his position by appointing two companies belonging to his relatives to provide supply of teaching aids and foodstuff for the school.

The alleged offences took place between Nov 2017 and Oct 2019 at the school.

The court fixed May 24 to re-mention the case and Hussin, who was represented by counsel Nabila Norsahar, was released on a bail of RM10,000 with RM6,000 deposit and one local surety, pending disposal of the case.

The court also ordered Hussin to report to the MACC office here once in two months and to surrender his passport to the court if any.