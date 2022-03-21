New Covid-19 infections in Sabah increase to 416

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): New Covid-19 infections in Sabah have increased to 416 today from 339 on Sunday.

According to the state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, the increase of 77 cases was due to the higher number of new infections in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Papar.

Masidi said cases in Kota Kinabalu are back to three digits with 137 (+72) cases, while Penampang and Papar recorded 43 cases (+23) and 49 cases (+22) respectively.

Seven other districts recorded cases in double-digit while 17 districts have single digit cases.

Semporna and Nabawan did not record any new cases.

Meanwhile, Masidi said two clusters namely the Jubi Tambulion cluster in Kota Belud and Kampung Lampada cluster in Kota Marudu have officially ended today.

There are 12 clusters still active in Sabah.

Masidi said 416 or 98.08 per cent of the cases reported today are in categories 1 and 2, four in category 3, one in category 4 and 3 in category 5.

“Sporadic infection is 62.74 per cent,” he added.