Covid-19: S’wak records 3 fatalities, 813 new cases

KUCHING (March 21): Sarawak on Monday recorded three Covid-19 fatalities along with 813 new cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said all three deaths occurred on March 19 and included two brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

“One of the BID cases involved a woman aged 57, who had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart disease, whose body was brought to Sarikei Hospital.

“The other BID case was recorded in Sarawak Heart Centre and involved an 86-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

“Another death was recorded at Sarawak General Hospital, involving a woman aged 71. She had hypertension,” said the committee.

As for the new cases, SDMC said 805 cases were asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

“From that total, 285 were in Category 1 (no symptoms) while 520 were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There was no case in Category 3 (lung infection) but there were two cases in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen support) and six in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator support),” said SDMC.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a total of 288,660 positive cases.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching continued to top the list with 277 cases while Miri registered 128 cases.

Bintulu recorded 72 cases, followed by Sibu (61), Samarahan (42), Limbang (36), Sarikei (33), Serian (26), Bau (17), Saratok (14), Mukah (13), Tanjung Manis (12), Sri Aman (10) and Dalat (10).

Meradong had eight new cases, followed by Betong (7), Lawas (6), Asajaya (5), and Kabong (4).

There were three cases each in Simunjan, Pusa, Lundu, Marudi, Subis and Telang Usan.

Daro, Beluru and Kanowit each recorded two cases.

One case was recorded each in Lubok Antu, Pakan, Kapit, Matu and Selangau.

Five other districts did not record any new cases for the day.