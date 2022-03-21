Cuepacs Sarawak wants RM1,800 minimum wage for public sector

SIBU (March 21): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak has proposed the government extend the implementation of a higher minimum wage to the public sector as well.

Cuepacs Sarawak (CNS) chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said the union proposed a minimum wage of RM1,800 for civil servants.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced Malaysia would implement an RM1,500 minimum wage from May 1 during his winding-up speech at the Umno General Assembly on Saturday.

Omar said Cuepacs Sarawak welcomed the new minimum wage.

“CNS sees the minimum wage announcement – the benefits are more targeted to private sector employees, as what Cuepacs is asking for is a minimum wage of RM1,800 for civil servants.

“However, since the civil servants are also employees in the public sector as that of private sector employees, the CNS proposes that this minimum wage be extended and applied in the public sector in May,” he said in a statement last night.

He said in this way, civil servants will also enjoy the same increase in their monthly income.

“It is hoped that the government can consider the views and recommendations of the CNS in the interest of the welfare of public servants, who are implementors of every policy of government to benefit the people,” he added.

The minimum wage is currently RM1,200.