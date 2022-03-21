Dewan Negara president unhappy over absence of Miti minister, deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim wants the house to record the absence of the minister and deputy minister of International Trade and Industry at today’s question and answer session as it is not in accordance with the Standing Order of the Senate.

He said the reason being that the questions raised to the ministry were important for all quarters to know the answer.

“A minister who is unable to answer in this august House should instruct his/her deputy to answer the question. If the deputy (minister) is unable to answer, he/she may delegate to any minister to answer on behalf of the administration.

“If that cannot be done, this record should be made part of the proceedings and a written answer should be given by the Honourable Minister to this august House,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

According to Order Paper of the Dewan Negara sitting today, Senator Muhammad Zahid Md Arip will pose question number three on Malaysia’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, especially from the economic and political aspects, to the Minister of International Trade and Industry.

Muhammad Zahid also wanted to know measures by the ministry to address the economic impact on the country due to the conflict.

Senator Datuk Othman Aziz , who stood to intervene the president, asked for clarification on whether the questions that were posed to the minister or deputy minister today, but were not answered according to schedule, could be brought to the next day.

“If everybody does that, then we will be delaying matters, and this House is not in such a situation,” he said.

Rais then proceeded with the question and answer session of the Dewan Negara in accordance with the Order Paper for today’s sitting. – Bernama