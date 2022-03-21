Early morning fire destroys three Kg Tunku Abdul Rahman houses (Video)

MIRI (March 21): A fire in the wee hours of this morning destroyed three houses in Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman, Lambir.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said 19 personnel from the Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 1.38am.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire had involved three non-permanent single-storey houses that were each 90 per cent destroyed by fire.

“Six occupants, including a 51-year-old man with special needs, had earlier managed to escape from the fire,” said Law in a statement.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control at 2.15am and completely extinguished it a few minutes later.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.

Also present at the scene were police and Sarawak Energy personnel.

The operation ended at 3.42am.