Four Pan Borneo Highway packages to be completed this year

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): The overall progress of the ongoing 15 Pan Borneo Highway packages is on schedule as planned, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

The Works Minister said that the project will be completed in stages and four packages namely the WP5, WP15, WP21 and WP27 are expected to be completed this year.

He disclosed there are some delays in a few of the packages due to several factors such as as land acquisition and relocating of utilities.

Bung Moktar who touched on the existing road condition between Telupid and Batu 32, Sandakan explained that the ‘life expectency’ of that stretch ended in 2018 and when that happens the road condition will deteriorate.

“I would also like to explain a little about the existing road conditions between Telupid and Batu 32, Sandakan. For your information, most of this alignment is included in the scope of upgrading the existing roads of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

“So if we were to urgrade the road now, we will be spending millions of Ringgit to do only to demolish the road to make way for the Pan Borneo highway project … it will be unnecessary spending,” he said.

Bung Moktar said that priority will be given to Package 28 to Package 30 starting from Mile 32 to Kampung Baoto Telupid.

The appointed contractors, he said, have been reminded to always ensure that the existing roads are in a safe condition to the road users. I would like to urge road users along the line to always be careful and abide by the warning signs that have been installed.

“Be patient in less than three years, road users will enjoy a more comfortable and safe highway,” he said in reply to nominated assemblyman Dr Aliakbar Gulasan’s question at the state assembly sitting on Monday.

He also said that the Works Ministry and the state Public Works Department (PWD) are very concerned about the quality of the Pan Borneo Highway project when it is completed.

Quality Control and Verification Plan (QA/QC Plan) have been outlined by PWD Sabah to be complied with by the contractor who has been appointed.

The supervision consists of a deputy superintendent from PWD and consultants have been trained and have been knowledgeable in monitoring this plan, he said, adding that regular close monitoring is done by the supervisory team on a weekly basis to ensure that the outlined plan is fully complied with.

Apart from that, the Defect Liability Period for each Pan Borneo package has been set for two years.

Therefore, the contractor must ensure that the quality of work done is good so that they do not have to bear the high cost of repairs during the DLP period.

“I also understand that PWD Sabah has set up a special branch, namely the Technical and Quality Control Branch specifically to monitor quality management at the work site,” said Bung Moktar.