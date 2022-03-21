Gerawat envisions modern outlook of Orang Ulu’s heartland

MIRI (March 21): Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala has envisioned Mulu and Baram as tourists’ destination choice to Sarawak and for the highlands to be the centre for production of agricultural products.

“My vision is for Mulu and Baram to be the destination of choice for tourists to Sarawak and to become a main producer of agricultural produce including herbs and birds’ nests, through agriculture modernisation and sustainable nature management,” the Mulu assemblyman said.

“These can materialise if Mulu and Baram people, young and old, shift their focus on economic development through modern agriculture and tourism,” he said during an appreciation and thanksgiving dinner organised by Penyelaras Ranting Tutoh DUN N78 Mulu at Piasau Boat Club here Saturday, March 19.

Citing the development and socio-economic programmes under Highland Development Agency (HDA), he said the upgrading of roads to longhouses by HDA and construction of tar-sealed road from Miri to Marudi, Long Terawan to Mulu and eventually to Limbang will open the boundaries and offer economic opportunities for the locals.

“The implementation of digital infrastructures, repairs on dilapidated schools, clean water supply, Mulu Service Centre, among others will help revive our rural areas and attract younger generations to stay and it is for these young generations to create and shape the future of our Mulu constituency,” he said with optimism.

Also present at the dinner were Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Mulu deputy chairman Dato Robert Laing Anyie, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Dato Dr Philip Raja, Berawan community leader Penghulu Herbert Lawai Epoi, PBB Mulu vice chairman Cr Simpson Gary Hashim Wan, PBB Mulu Youth chief cum Persatuan Masyarakat Saban president Usat Bilong, organising chairlady cum Berawan Sarawak Association president and PBB Mulu Women deputy chairlady Datin Catherine Awing Wan as well as community leaders and village chiefs from around Mulu constituency.