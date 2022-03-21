Harden highlights need for border post at Batu Lintang in Sri Aman

KUCHING (March 21): A border post needs to be established at Batu Lintang in Sri Aman due to its proximity to Indonesia’s Kalimantan province, said Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

He pointed out the need to beef up security in the areas there and control inter-border movement particularly with the relocation of Indonesia’s capital city to East Kalimantan.

According to him, a site for the border post has been identified at Sungai Putong, Undop and a proposal has been submitted to Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) for further study.

He further said another proposal has been submitted to the federal Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) for the upgrading of a road from SK Ulu Paku to Sungai Putong, to expedite the construction of the proposed border post.

“This border post must be done because when Indonesia’s capital city moves to Kalimantan, it is expected many people would use the road to exit to Sri Aman. This is what we hope.

“Sada has received my proposal and they will conduct a study,” he stated.

On another matter, Harden who is also Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II recently officiated the earth breaking of the RM30 million 8km Ulu Paku Road project funded and approved by KPLB, with its implementation only commencing this year.

Harden said the project will take 18 months is scheduled to be completed in July next year.

“The road upgrading once completed will provide ease of movement and better access to the surrounding areas,” he added.

He informed that water supply project for Ulu Undop areas starting from Kampung Guntong is now being implemented at the cost of RM42 million while an electricity supply project is currently in its final phase.

Also present at the earth-breaking ceremony were Sri Aman Resident Datu Indit Bangai, KPLB Sarawak principal director Ahmad Faris Mohd Ghazali and Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) southern region project manager Angelia Belly.