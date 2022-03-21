Implementation of point of presence to enable interior residents receive fixed line broadband at home

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): The implementation of fiber optic network hub point of presence (PoP) in the interior would enable residents in rural areas to obtain Fixed Line Broadband (JLTT) services in their homes and no longer have rely on the existing mobile internet.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said in fact the provision of the approach involving 4,323 areas near schools in the suburbs and interior would also have an impact on learning in schools that will be equipped with broadband facilities.

“It will also enable schools and other premises nearby to use JLTT facilities to obtain quality access,” he said when replying to a question at Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol who wanted to know how the government is ensuring telecommunications companies provide services in the interior especially in areas near schools.

Zahidi said on the overall, the implementation of infrastructure is in stages in two phases under the 12th Malaysia Plan with RM4.6 billion allocation.

“For the implementation of phase one PoP initiative project, the government is allocating RM700 million as stated in Budget 2022. The expenditure covers 630 areas near rural and interior schools and 47 industrial areas in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said. – Bernama