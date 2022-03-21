JBALB: Three villages in Asajaya to experience water supply interruption tomorrow

KUCHING (March 21): Three villages in Asajaya will be affected by water supply interruption tomorrow (March 22), said Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

“The villages that will be affected are Kpg Sambir, Kpg Sebandi Ulu Lot and Kpg Sebandi Ulu Matang.

“The interruption of water supply will start from 10am to 2pm. It is to allow contractors to do pipe connection works at SK Sambir,” it said in a scheduled work notice today.

Consumers are advised to store sufficient amount of water for use during the water supply interruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said it will ensure the water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

Any inconvenience is much regretted, it added.

For further inquiries, contact JBALB Samarahan’s 24-hour call centre at 082-262211.