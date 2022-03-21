Julaihi: PBB triennial general meeting scheduled for June 16-19

KUCHING (March 21): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is expected to hold its triennial general meeting (TGM) here on June 16-19.

PBB vice-president Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the four-day conference is scheduled to take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

However, the Minister for Utility and Telecommunication said he did not have with him the figure for the number of delegates expected at the TGM.

“The PBB TGM will be held from June 16-19 at BCCK, still a long way to go. Details will be disclosed later; we need to comply with the SOPs (standard operating procedures) set by the authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told a press conference today.

Julaihi added PBB has 82 branches across Sarawak.

Last month, PBB Wanita chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the party’s Wanita and Youth meetings would be held on June 17.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister added that all meetings at the branch and sub-branch levels must be completed by May 15.