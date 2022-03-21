Longhouse resident killed in crash with lorry in Mukah

MUKAH (March 21): A 43-year-old man was killed after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry at Jalan Bukut here around 7.20am today.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias identified the victim as John Inti from Rumah Inti at Mile 26 in Sungai Bedengan, Ulu Mukah.

“The accident happened when the lorry was on its way from Bukut junction to the Balingian Power Generation plant.

“When the lorry reached a bend at Jalan Bukut, it collided with a car that entered the opposite lane after the driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle,” Muhammad Rizal said in a statement.

He said John was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.