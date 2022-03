KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): Malaysia recorded 19,105 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, marking a drop below the 20,000-case mark that has dominated the past month.

The last time infections dropped below 20,000 was on February 15, which saw 19,108 new cases.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 71 people were reported dead due to the disease yesterday, including 26 who died before reaching a hospital for treatment. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME