KUCHING (March 21): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in Miri, Marudi and Limbang today, according to Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement issued at 1.30pm, the department said such weather conditions are expected to last until 5pm.

MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected in Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang in the state of Kelantan.