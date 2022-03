MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected in several areas in S’wak

KUCHING (March 21): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit in several areas in Sarawak until 9pm today.

According to the Meterological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement issued at 6.30pm, the areas involved are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Asajaya, Kapit, Bukit Mabong and Belaga, Bintulu (Tatau and Sebauh), Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

The department also warned similar weather conditions are expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah and Labuan.

MetMalaysia said the areas involved are Pasir Mas, Jeli and Tanah Merah in Kelantan; Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; Kuantan in Pahang; and Interior, West Coast (Papar, Ranau and Kota Belud) and Kudat (Kota Marudu) in Sabah.