Ministry proposes recognising cryptocurrency as legal tender

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has proposed that digital currencies such as cryptocurrency be adopted as legal tender to help the younger generation, who are active users of the currency, especially on non-fungible token (NFT) trading platforms.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the ministry will look into ways to increase the youth’s involvement in digital currencies as it is the future of finance.

“All of these are under the purview of Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission.

“We hope the government will allow and legalise this so that we can increase the youth’s uptake of cryptocurrencies,” he said.

Zahidi said this in the Dewan Rakyat today in reply to a supplementary question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang-PH) on the government’s stand on trading on NFT platforms which are becoming more popular, especially among the younger generation. — Bernama