MoU on health, welfare of Sabah elephants signed

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): A unique and forward-thinking memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among the State Government of Sabah, the UK-based international animal welfare charity, Wild Welfare, the USA-based Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, and the local Sabah-based Conservation NGO, Seratu Aatai at a formal event hosted by the the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment at Hyatt Regency Kinabalu.

The objectives of the MoU have a broad reach but focus primarily upon the health and welfare of both wild and captive elephants in Sabah.

For the captive elephants, the signatories have agreed to promote and develop international standards of care, husbandry and welfare for the elephants held at the Sabah Wildlife Department-operated Lok Kawi Wildlife Park in Kota Kinabalu.

Wild Welfare and the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee have pledged to provide technical advice, training and practical assistance such that the Sabah Wildlife Department may develop self-sustaining programs for elephant care.

For the wild elephants, the signatories will focus upon developing and implementing strategies to reduce and mitigate incidences of human/elephant conflict in the Lower Kinabatangan region of Sabah.

Additionally, resources will be provided to local communities through Seratu Aatai in the form of elephant awareness education and training.

Founded in 2012, Wild Welfare includes a UK-registered charity and USA-registered entity who work globally to improve welfare for wild animals. By working together with animal welfare organisations and captive wildlife facilities, Wild Welfare achieves long-term and sustainable solutions to the most critical issues facing wild animals.

It is the first international animal welfare charity that is solely focused on improving welfare standards for wild animals in captivity.

The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, founded in 1995, is the USA’s largest natural-habitat refuge developed specifically for African and Asian elephants. Accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) and certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The Sanctuary operates on 3,060 acres in Hohenwald, Tennessee – 85 miles southwest of Nashville. Its mission is to provide captive elephants with individualized care, the companionship of a herd, and the opportunity to live out their lives in a safe haven dedicated to their well-being and educate the public in the complex needs of elephants in captivity and the crisis facing elephants in the wild.

Seratu Aatai, “Living Together” was established in 2018, and has since been working towards promoting the coexistence between humans and elephants by improving the welfare of wild or captive individuals through research, education, and outreach.

The signature event was attended by Datuk Sr Haji Mohammad Yusrie Abdullah, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment; Augustine Tuuga, the director of Sabah Wildlife Department; Mary Malangking, Deputy Permanent Secretary 2 of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment; Jum Rafiah Abd Sukor, Deputy Director 1 of Sabah Wildlife Department; David Morgan, founder and field director of Wild Welfare International; Margaret Whittaker, Executive Director of Wild Welfare (US) and Dr Nurzhafarina Othman, founder and director of Seratu Aatai.

The Chief Executive Officer for the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, Janice Zeitlin was unable to attend the event, and had signed the MoU in advance.