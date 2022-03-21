New youth wing to be called Pewaris PRS

KUCHING (Mar 21): Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) new youth wing for members aged 18 to 28 will be called Pewaris PRS.

In a statement, the party said a lab on Pewaris PRS was held here on Saturday (March 19) involving 100 participants from PRS state and parliamentary constituencies as well as active youth bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi, who chaired the lab, said it was held to enable the new wing to come under PRS’ constitution.

“The aim of the lab is to form a new wing in PRS called Pewaris PRS for people aged 18 to 28 years old.

“The result of the lab will be presented to the PRS Supreme Council before being discussed during the party’s triennial delegates conference (TDC) on April 24 in Sibu,” said the statement.

Among those present were party Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan, women’s chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie, Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana, Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol, party supreme council member Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, and a political secretary to the chief minister Charles Chad Nissom.

The statement said the lab started with opening speeches by Snowdan and Doris, while Rita gave the closing speech.

In her speech, Doris said the PRS Supreme Council had discussed the importance of people aged 18 to 28.

“This matter is to be approached holistically and with more focus and that is why this lab is organised.

“When PRS was formed 18 years ago, we were very inclusive as those 18 years old could also be a part of PRS back then,” she said.

Lab secretary Daniel Batin said the event paved the way for suggestions and ideas among the youths in terms of their political mindset as they are going to be PRS’ next generation of leaders.

The statement added the lab provided opportunities for youths from rural and urban areas to exchange ideas and experiences.

Political parties in Sarawak are now busy with new wings for members aged 18 to 28 following the implementation of Undi 18 this year, enabling those aged 18 to vote.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) biggest party, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), is scheduled to amend the party’s constitution to allow the formation of this new wing at the PBB Convention in June this year.